Brittney Griner Breaks Down During National Anthem at Olympics Following Past Protests, Russian Imprisonment

Emotions came full circle for WNBA star Brittney Griner at the Paris Games when she shed tears during the United States national anthem.

In 2020, during a summer marked by racial unrest following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Griner joined fellow WNBA players in voicing their concerns regarding the national anthem.

In 2020, Griner expressed her belief that the WNBA should not play the national anthem. During that season, she also chose to walk off the court before the anthem was played before a game.

However, a grueling personal experience transformed Griner’s perspective.

After being arrested on drug charges in February 2022, she spent nearly 10 months imprisoned in Russia. Following a prisoner swap agreement between the U.S. and Russia, Griner’s experience appeared to reshape her perspective on the significance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in relation to the country.

Jump forward to 2024, Griner won a gold medal after the U.S. women’s basketball team defeated France at the Paris Olympics. During the medal ceremony, she proudly joined her teammates.

She openly wept as the anthem rang out.

“It means so much to me,” Griner explained, per USA TODAY. “I didn’t think I’d be here, like I’ve said before. And then to be here winning gold for my country, representing, when my country fought so hard for me to even be standing here — yeah, this gold is going to hold a special place.”

“She was so thankful to be here… I think we all should just keep checking on her because it’s unfathomable what she went through,” USA head coach Chery Reeve added.

This summer, Griner wasn’t a central figure for Team USA. She played just five minutes in the final on Sunday and contributed four points and two rebounds. However, she played a role in extending the Olympic winning streak to 61 games, culminating in eight consecutive gold medals.