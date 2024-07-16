wnba-star-cameron-brink-stuns-on-cover-of-flaunt-magazine

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink entered the WNBA this spring as one of the most touted players. The Sparks drafted her with the second overall pick out of the University of Stanford and she has lived up to the hype.

Unfortunately for Brink, her rookie campaign was cut short. She suffered a season-ending injury. But she is making the most of her downtime. The women’s hoops standout recently appeared on the cover of Flaunt Magazine. And she had jaws dropped with her stunning cover photo.

Cameron Brink Stuns in New Cover Photo

“Look at our girl!!!!! 😍🔥 Go Cam Go!” Ayesha Curry commented on the post.

“ATE SO BAD OMG,” Brinks Los Angeles Sparks Teammate Rickea Jackson wrote.

“DROP DEAD GORGGGGGGG,” Chicago Sky star Angel Reese Wrote.

Brink Shares Skepticism On WNBA’s Rising Popularity

Brink has been out since June after she suffered a season-ending ACL tear. But before that, she was one of the favorites to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

She is a part of one of the more memorable rookie classes in WNBA History, that feature other standouts such as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Naturally, there has been an uptick in viewership around the sport. Brink remains optimistic for the future. But she admits that at times, doubt creeps in.

“It’s kind of groundbreaking. It’s just really exciting and honestly unfamiliar for me to have this much attention around women’s sports and women’s basketball, but we embrace it,” she said.

“We hope this momentum continues. There is a bit of fear, like, will people kind of hop off the bandwagon per se.”

Sparks Star Named SKIMS Ambassador

Brink may only be a rookie. But already she is making moves that mirror a veteran. Earlier this season she was named a brand ambassador for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand. SKIMS recently became the WNBA’s official underwear sponsor.

In a press release following the announcement, Kim noted “women’s empowerment,” as one of the values SKIMS shares with the WNBA.

“I’m proud to launch this new WNBA campaign starring such an incredible cast of athletes. Championing women and women in sports is incredibly important to SKIMS,” she said in the press release.

“Our brand DNA is rooted in inclusivity, representation, and women’s empowerment, which are values shared with the WNBA. We are honored to be the Official Underwear Partner of the league and look forward to continuing our work together throughout the season.”