Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg & Red Hot Chili Peppers Close Out 2024 Olympics

The 2024 Olympics wrapped up with an epic finale, featuring the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg. The California-based performers and their backdrop offered a glimpse into the upcoming Summer Games, set to take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

R&B artist H.E.R. performed the U.S. national anthem as the host city responsibilities transitioned from Paris to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Top Gun star Tom Cruise descended from the top of the Stade de France in a harness, adding excitement to the handover ceremony.

The action star received the Olympic flag from Simone Biles and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. He then secured the flag to the back of a motorcycle and rode off, marking the beginning of its journey to the United States.

A video showcased him riding a motorcycle into a plane before leaping out in Los Angeles, where he attached Olympic rings to the iconic Hollywood sign. The footage was accompanied by a soundtrack from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The performance seamlessly shifted back to a live feed from Los Angeles, where the veteran band delivered an energetic rendition of their 2002 hit “Can’t Stop” at Venice Beach.

Eilish then took to a lifeguard tower to perform “Birds of a Feather” alongside her brother, Finneas.

2024 Olympic superstar Snoop Dogg also graced the beach with a dynamic performance of “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” Snoop was then joined by his mentor, Dr. Dre, to perform “The Next Episode.”

Fans React to Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg & the Red Hot Chili Peppers Closing Out the 2024 Olympics

Of course, American fans loved the tease of the upcoming 2028 games. “As an American, Petition for Snoop to be the face of the 2028 Olympics,” one fan wrote on X.

“It was really exciting to watch the transition between Paris to Los Angeles. Two different worlds,’ a second Olympics lover agreed.

During the closing ceremony, the renowned indie rock band Phoenix opened the farewell celebrations for the athletes. They were chosen to perform in honor of French artists and their significant impact on music.

After the athletes’ parade and acrobatic performances, Phoenix launched into a vibrant celebration of French artistry with their rendition of “Lisztomania.” They also performed “If I Ever Feel Better” and “1901,” captivating the audience further by inviting Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and Cambodian rapper VannDa to join them on stage.

French electronic artist Kavinsky also joined Angèle on stage to deliver a performance of “Nightcall.”

The performances for the evening were certainly stacked. However, there’s always someone complaining.

“Paris really dropped the ball not having Daft Punk performing at the closing ceremony,” one watcher opined on X.