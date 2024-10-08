Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Sports Britney Spears Red Leather Bodysuit for Chiefs ‘MNF’ Game

Channeling her inner Britney Spears, pregnant Brittany Mahomes appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs Monday Night Football game sporting a red leather ensemble.

Videos by Suggest

The soon-to-be mother-of-three rocked a red leather jacket with matching pants with black heels as she struck a pose for some photos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Spears wrote a red bodysuit for her “Oops… I Did It Again” music video in 2000.

Mahomes took to Instagram to share several photos of her cute outfit. “Monday Night,” she captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

It didn’t take long for social media to compare Brittany Mahomes to Britney Spears.

“#BrittanyMahomes did her best #BritneySpears imitation & oops, the #Chefs did it again! 5-0.”

“It’s giving… BRITNEY 🔥🔥🔥🔥” a fan wrote on Mahomes’ Instagram.

“KILLING IT EVERY TIME ❤️😍,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to dominate during the 2024 NFL season. The reigning Super Bowl champs are now 5-0 and are going up against the San Francisco 49ers, which has a 2-3 record currently, on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Also during the Monday Night Football game, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes seemingly put an end to the feud rumors by hugging each other.

TMZ reports that while Swift was making her way through Arrowhead Stadium, she spotted Mahomes. The duo noticeably smiled and chatted a bit before going their separate ways. They also sat in the same suite during the game.

Rumors about the ladies’ rift started in early September when Brittany Mahomes appeared to like a post on Instagram supporting presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Not tolerating the hate she was receiving, Brittany addressed her critics head-on by writing, “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

She also said that her husband helps how she approaches criticism. “And I think he’s helped me get to that point where I’m strong in who I am,” she recently stated. “I’m confident in who I am and I’m confident in mine and his relationship — and I’m confident in our life. So, why does what other people say have to matter at all?”

Following the social media drama, she and Taylor embraced each other while attending the U.S. Open Tennis Championship.

However, the football besties hadn’t sat next to each other during the games. Taylor announced her support for Trump’s opponent and current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after the debate. Since her announcement, the twosome haven’t been together.