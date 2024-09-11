taylor-swift-endorses-kamala-harris-after-presidential-debate

Taylor Swift, perhaps the most famous person in the world, has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. The pop superstar did so with a post on social media immediately following the heated presidential debate on September 10.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift said in a statement on Instagram. The post gained over 1 million likes in 13 minutes.

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris Following Heated Presidential Debate

In her post, Taylor Swift clearly outlined the reasons why she’s choosing to vote for Vice President Harris in the 2024 election.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” she stated. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make,” she continued. Swift went on to encourage young people to vote, while also reminding first-time voters that they needed to register.

She closed out her post by signing her name and “Childless Cat Lady,” a barb at President Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance.