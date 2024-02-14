brittany-mahomes-speaks-out-on-kansas-city-chiefs-parade-shooting



In the aftermath of the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting, Brittany Mahomes expressed her thoughts on the unfortunate event.

The mother of two took to her Instagram Story to convey a poignant message, stating, “Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

The somber post from Patrick Mahomes’ wife follows a tragic incident at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, Missouri, specifically at Union Square. NBC reported that at least one person lost their life. 15 others sustained injuries in the shooting near a parking garage.

Two suspects have been detained by police officers. No further details are available at this time.

Patrick Mahomes also addressed the incident on social media, sharing his sentiments by writing, “Praying for Kansas City.”

Before the tragic events, both Patrick and Brittany had been documenting their experience on the parade route. Riding on a double-decker bus, they engaged with thousands of cheering fans celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The couple was captured dancing, and the Sports Illustrated model was seen pouring herself a drink from a water bottle.

The incident remains under investigation.