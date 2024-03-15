brittany-mahomes-shares-look-inside-romantic-2-year-anniversary-date-with-husband-patrick

The NFL is in its offseason. That means the players have a lot more time to spend with their families and significant others. Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife Brittany.

The famed NFL WAG showed off the entire evening on her Instagram story.

Brittany Mahomes e Patrick, QB dos Chiefs, comemoraram ontem o aniversário de 2 anos de casamento. pic.twitter.com/uLzxC3yoFH — Danilo Lacalle (@danlacalle) March 14, 2024

Brittany Mahomes’ Husband, Patrick, Restructures Chiefs’ Contract

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs can become the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions next season. Not even Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have conquered such a feat.

The franchise got a major assist from their star quarterback this week. He restructured his contract earlier this week. It will give the Chiefs cap space to sign more talented players in hopes of winning a third straight title.

“Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will restructure his contract, creating $21.6 million of salary cap space for the Kansas City Chiefs as they look to win their third straight Super Bowl, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday,” ESPN reported.

“Mahomes, 28, is signed through the 2031 season at a total cost of almost $500 million. Mahomes restructured his contract before the 2021 season, as well. He signed a revised contract last year that moved up some money he was scheduled to receive in later years of the deal.”

Patriots Legend Fawns Over Chiefs Stars

If Kelce and Mahomes go for the three-peat next year it will be the third ring they have won as a quarterback and tight end combo. For reference, that is one less than Brady and Rob Gronkowski won together.

Gronk had nothing but glowing things to say about the Chiefs’ quarterback, tight-end combo.

“Travis and Patrick have just been putting on a display for the NFL week in and week out. There’s no doubt about that. But, there’s one record that I am proud to hold to this day still. And it’s the single-season receiving record for most touchdowns by a tight end,” Gronk said.

“So if he breaks that one, I will be really bummed. But he has broken about every other record so far.”