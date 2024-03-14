Travis Kelce Opening Kansas City Steakhouse With Patrick Mahomes, 1587 Prime

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are arguably the best quarterback and tight end combo in the NFL. This past February they won their third Super Bowl together as teammates. But the All-Pro tandem is looking to score big off the field as well. Per TMZ, Kelce and Mahomes will open a new steakhouse in Kansas City. It will be called 1587, paying homage to their jersey numbers.

“Patrick Mahomes is connecting with Travis Kelce for another off-field highlight — the pair of Chiefs superstars are getting in the restaurant industry once again with a new steakhouse in Kansas City,” TMZ wrote.

“The hot spot is named 1587 Prime (a nod to the duo’s jersey numbers) … but their business partners over at the Noble 33 hospitality group say their involvement goes far beyond that.”

Mahomes, Kelce Sound Off on New Steakhouse

With any venture Kelce and Mahomes team up on, you can expect it to be just about anything except lackluster. TMZ reports that the establishment will be two stories tall and 10,000 square feet. In addition, the restaurant will boast a “meat display” and will also have one of the biggest wine collections in Missouri. Mahomes said that he and Kelce’s goal was to bring something “special” to Kansas City.

“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,” Mahomes said.

“We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City,” Kelce added.

Chiefs’ Star Gets Invited to Perform at Grand Opening

Kelce’s name has become synonymous with grand openings lately. The star tight end sang a rendition of Garth Brooks’ song ‘Friends in Low Places’ during the Chiefs’ championship parade. The country music star was blown away. So he invited Kelce to sing at the grand opening of his new bar.

“Big man, I’m just telling you this. I will be at [the] grand opening if you’re there. I’ll send a plane if you want and come and get another shot at the title. If you want to come sing that, I’ll send a plane,” he said.

“You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do. The plane holds 11, just remember that. I’ll be happy to send this invite out to you.”