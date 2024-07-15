Brittany Mahomes’ Sets Internet on Fire With Pricey Wimbledon Outfit

Fashionista and mother of two, Brittany Mahomes, served up a cute outfit at a courtside appearance at Wimbledon.

She and her husband, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, are in the middle of an epic European vacation. Perhaps they’re trying to live it up before baby number three debuts…

Patrick and Brittany attended Centre Court to witness American Frances Tiafoe’s dramatic five-set defeat to defending champion Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Of course, Alcaraz took home the trophy again after defeating Serbian Novak Djokovic yesterday.

Brittany donned a blue Gucci tennis-style dress adorned with red and white accents, complemented by a heart-shaped red bag from the same designer. Patrick opted for a light grey pinstripe suit, paired elegantly with a plain white T-shirt and white trainers.

In addition to Brittany sharing images of her outfit on Instagram, snaps of the couple at the posh tennis event found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes were spotted attending day five at Wimbledon, Friday pic.twitter.com/29DsgsIMtZ — ESPN Big Wig (@ESPNsavages) July 6, 2024

Fans React to Brittany Mahomes’s Wimbledon Outfit

Of course, Brittany’s two million Instagram followers flocked to lavish praise on the Sports Illustrated model for her tennis spectator threads.

“Love your outfits always, actually you could wear anything and look great!!!,’ a fan exclaimed. “What a gorgeous couple. I absolutely adore them together 🤌🏻,” another fan gushed. “I love your outfit! That purse 👍🏻”, a third fan chimed in. “Gorgeous ppl 😍🔥❤️,” another wordsmith proclaimed.

However, not everyone was thrilled with Brittany Mahomes’s Wimbledon outfit. Under her Instagram post flaunting her courtside look, one fashion critic took her to task in the comments.

“Y’all do realize she posts because wants everyone to see her designer look of the day.🙄,” one salty Instagram denizen wrote.

They added: “It is a cute outfit, but failed the dress code. they do not match, he’s in a suit, and nailed the dress code. dressed, and her 3000 Gucci I outfit is too casual for W.🤷🏻‍♀️”

However, the salty fashion fan is technically incorrect. According to The Standard, there is no official dress code for spectators at Wimbledon. That said, the outlet emphasizes that dressing smartly is encouraged, particularly when attending Centre Court or Court Number One.

Meanwhile, you are prohibited from wearing ‘ambush marketing’ attire, such as a jacket with your company logo prominently displayed. Political slogans are also not allowed.

So, it seems Brittany Mahomes and her cute Wimbledon outfit are in the clear!