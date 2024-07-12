brittany-mahomes-pregnant-with-third-child-with-husband-patrick-mahomes

Brittany Mahomes just announced she and her husband Patrick Mahomes are pregnant with their third child.

In an adorable video posted to her Instagram, the couple shared footage of a photoshoot including their two other children and ultrasound photos of their new baby. The family of four (soon-to-be five!) wore all white and beige, and everyone was barefoot. The video was set to the Bruno Mars song “Count on Me.”

She captioned the video: “Round three, here we come 🤍” Patrick also shared the post to his profile via the joint Instagram post feature. The two have appeared extremely in love — which is nothing new! — lately in the media. In fact, they were even seen cuddling at a recent Taylor Swift concert.

Brittany Mahomes Announces She’s Pregnant With Third Child

The high school sweethearts already have two children together: Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months. In the pregnancy announcement video, Sterling ran over to the camera holding the ultrasound photo and beaming. They all held hands and spun in a circle at one point, laughing and expressing their excitement.

Many fans shared their love, support, and excitement under the video.

“I was suspicious❤️ so happy for you and your beautiful family,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations!! Your beautiful family is going to be even more perfect 🥹❤️,” another added.

A third person wrote, “awww congrats. Cute couple, gorgeous family. Wishing you all the best and you look so well. Come back to the U.K. again soon! ❤️”

“Amazing another little chief ❤️💛to love on🎉Congratulations @brittanylynne what an amazing start to this next season ❤️💛🏈,” said a fourth fan, referencing Patrick’s football team, the Kansas City Chiefs.