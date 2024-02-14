brittany-mahomes-pens-heartfelt-tribute-to-husband-patrick-following-super-bowl-win

Just days after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to her husband and quarterback Patrick.

In the touching social media post, which featured snapshots of the Mahomes family after the Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes couldn’t help but gush about her husband’s success.

“This season was a special one!” she declared. “his guy never stopped believing in his team…through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team. He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl.”

Brittany Mahomes then said she saw so much behind the scenes that she will forever be in awe of Patrick as both a person and a football player. “You my guy deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you.”

Along with the celebratory photos, Brittany Mahomes also posted a screenshot of her husband declaring he’s ready for Super Bowl LVIII. “I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl,” he texted her. “I’ll see yall in Vegas I’m not done.”

Mahomes secured his third Super Bowl ring on Sunday, Feb. 11, when he and his Chiefs teammates beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22.

Brittany Mahomes Reveals Patrick ‘Didn’t Forget’ Valentine’s Day After Super Bowl LVIII

Although it’s been a wild few days for her husband, Brittany Mahomes revealed that Patrick didn’t forget about Valentine’s Day amid Super Bowl LVIII celebrations.

While in Kansas City for the Chiefs Championship Parade, Brittany posted a picture of Patrick giving her a single rose.

“He didn’t forget,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. She also included a cry-laughing emoji. Brittany was also seen with Lyndsay Bell, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Blake Bell. “3 Super Bowl together with my girl,” Brittany shared, with a picture of her and Lyndsay.

The Kansas City Chiefs Championship Parade took place on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Although she wasn’t in attendance, Taylor Swift was dubbed the “Queen of Kansas City” during the big event. Not only did parade attendees declare they wanted to see her at the event, but Swift’s music could also be heard throughout the parade route.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have notably become good friends since the pop icon started dating Travis Kelce. Patrick spoke to CBS Morning about how Swift has embraced his wife. “It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany,” he said. “And they’ve built a friendship as well.”