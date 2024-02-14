Taylor Swift Dubbed ‘Queen of Kansas City’ in Wild Chiefs’ Championship Parade Videos

Award-winning artist, pop icon, and now Queen of Kansas City… Taylor Swift has quite a few amazing titles.

During the Chiefs’ Championship Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, fans were quick to label Swift as the queen of the city while also hoping to see her during the big event. When asked who they hoped to see in the parade, a person in the parade attendees declared, “TAYLOR SWIFT!”

taylor swift the queen of kansas city pic.twitter.com/QTDmMULg7t — kath 🤍 (@thegretwar) February 14, 2024

Swift’s hit track Bad Blood was heard playing as the parade kicked off. The crowd of course loudly sang along.

🎥| "Bad Blood" by Taylor Swift being played at Chiefs' Championship parade!pic.twitter.com/XzG4EgFBe1 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 14, 2024

Unfortunately, Taylor Swift had to skip the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City due to her Eras Tour resuming. She headed to Australia as she prepares to play three back-to-back shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. She will then head to Sydney to perform four shows there.

Following her stint in Australia, Swift will be going to Singapore for six shows starting on March 2. She will be taking a break from touring in April.

Taylor Swift was able to attend Super Bowl LVIII this past weekend so she could cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The couple started dating last summer and she attended 12 Chiefs games during the 2023 NFL season.

Kansas City Mayor Addressed Rumors About City Officials Asking Taylor Swift to Skip the Parade

Meanwhile, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas quickly shut down rumors that city officials asked Taylor Swift to not attend the Chiefs Championship Parade.

“Not true at all,” Mayor Lucas stated on Tuesday, Feb. 13, about the New York Post’s report about the alleged situation. “Just had a great chat with [Kansas City Police] Chief Graves.”

“We’re enchanted to welcome everyone to tomorrow’s parade and the women and men of our police department are prepared to keep all safe. We’ll have a great championship celebration for our Chiefs.”

According to KCUR, Kansas City Manager Brian Platt stated that there would be intense security due to the possibility of Swift being present at that parade. “That’s gonna be a whole second level of security issues that we have to deal with — the crowds and all that sort of thing,” Platt said.

“So we are more than ready. We have no concerns with our safety protocols and what we’re doing to make sure that the route will be free of any issues.”

Platt also hinted to the media outlet that officials may have told Taylor Swift’s team that her presence at the event may be too much for the city’s security teams. “I can’t confirm or deny but we might have already told that to her team,” he said. “Just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us.”