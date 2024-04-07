Brittany Mahomes Shares Photos of ‘Big Day Trip’ With Daughter Sterling and Son Bronze

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a trip with her kids, showing off fun highlights on social media.

Yesterday the 28-year-old mother of two shared heartwarming videos on her Instagram Stories. She captured moments of a special day trip with her 3-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, accompanied by her 16-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III.

Captioned “Mama & Sterling Day,” the first video showed Sterling enjoying a croissant on a private plane as they traveled to their destination. Behind the camera, Brittany could be heard saying, “Cheese! Big day trip with my girl.”

Sterling and Bronze enjoy a snack. (Image via Instagram / Brittany Mahomes)

Their travel destination was unveiled in a subsequent photo, showing Sterling outdoors at Whitehouse City Park in Whitehouse, TX. Brittany shared that the family visited the park to celebrate their cousin’s birthday, honoring Sterling and Bronze.

“Went to mama’s old stomping grounds today to celebrate her cousin,” Mahomes captioned the image.

Of course, Sterling looked adorable in her vibrant outfit for the trip. She donned a purple and white shell-printed tee paired with matching purple shorts. The fashionable tyke completed her look with a pair of sparkling bright blue heart-shaped sunglasses.

Sterling sports some cool shades. (Image via Instagram / Brittany Mahomes)

Brittany Mahomes Declared Her Kids Certified Fans of Snow Cones

The 3-year-old was also later pictured with her cousin Lexi and a few other young girls in a series of photos shared as the group surrounded her cousin’s birthday cake, enjoying each other’s company.

“Happy Birthday sweet Lexi Girl,” Brittany Mahomes captioned the image, meaning her kids’ cousin.

Bronze also joined his mom and sister in a second video, munching on snow cones while seated on a bench outdoors. After Bronze takes a gleeful bite of his frozen treat, Brittany can be heard saying, “snow cone approved.”

She shifted the camera’s view to Sterling and chuckled as she recorded her daughter also taking a bite of her cone, seated next to them.

Sterling took the spotlight in the last photograph of the day trip, standing outdoors once more, adjusting her heart-shaped sunglasses. “The most perfect girl in the whole wide world,” Brittany wrote alongside the image.

Brittany and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Sterling, on February 20, 2021. Meanwhile, their son, Bronze, was born on November 28, 2022. The childhood sweethearts exchanged vows in March 2022.