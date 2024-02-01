Travis Kelce Reflects on ‘Crazy Ride’ Being in Love With Taylor Swift

Despite being the object of the entire world’s attention for months, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift keep the details of their love life surprisingly (and understandably) quiet.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, however, Kelce couldn’t help but gush over his “beautiful” relationship with the pop icon. Pat McAfee kicked off the conversation with the words Swifties everywhere melt to hear: Travis Kelce is in love with Taylor Swift.

“At the beginning, a lot of football people just thought it was fake,” McAfee began. “Now I think people can’t help but realize that Travis is phenomenal at football. This guy is everything that we like in a football player — and he is in love!”

“It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?” Kelce replied. He and Taylor “are just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it.”

"We're just two people in a relationship supporting each other..



We enjoy ever single bit of it and it's been a wonderful year" ~ @tkelce #PMSLive https://t.co/56Jl2OJYjp pic.twitter.com/Ql13mVkzzg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2024

Travis Kelce ‘Loves’ When Taylor Swift Comes to His Games

If anyone had any doubts about the authenticity of the superstar couple’s relationship, they were swiftly quashed at Sunday’s Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift passionately declared their love for each other before a field full of players and fans. It was the countless Swifties watching from home, though, who got the most out of the interaction. The couple’s major PDA and sweet exchanges broke the internet several times over before the day was out.

Of course, any mention of Taylor Swift at an NFL game receives a smattering of “cranky” comments from football fans. Though most of the world is enjoying the romance, a few are trying to make their relationship the “enemy.” Kelce echoed Swift’s comments during her TIME interview, though. They couldn’t care less about the outside noise.

“We just have fun with it and we enjoy every single bit of it,” the tight end said. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

Travis Kelce, however, had to admit that the sharp increase in his celebrity since sparking a romance with Taylor Swift is a “brand new” experience for him.

“From having the paparazzi follow me every single day into work to everybody having my name on their talk show every single day whether it’s sports whether it’s not sports,” he explained. “You know it’s just been a crazy, crazy ride I could have never anticipated.”