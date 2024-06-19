Britney Spears Toasts to ‘The Little Things’ in Vegas After Ex Justin Timberlake’s Arrest

Britney Spears is making the most of her latest trip to Las Vegas.

While in Sin City, the Hit Me Baby One More Time songstress took to Instagram with some optimism. “It’s the little things you know,” she wrote in the caption with two rose emojis. The pictures she shared in the post feature a delicious-looking cocktail and the singer’s legs in a pool.

The post comes just hours after Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, was arrested for a DWI. The fellow singer was placed in the custody of Sag Harbor Police Department after two officers pulled him over on Monday, June 17.

“He went to dinner with friends [prior to the arrest],” a source close to the situation revealed. “There were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner. He pulled out, and he pulled him over for a traffic violation.”

Timberlake had allegedly driven through a stop sign, which led to the traffic stop. He refused to do a breathalyzer test at the scene, leaving the officers no choice but to take him in. He was released from custody hours later.

Timberlake is scheduled to appear at his DWI charge hearing on July 26, which is the same day the singer is supposed to perform in Poland.

Throwback Clip of Justin Timberlake Warning Britney Spears to ‘Stop Drinking’ Resurfaces Following His DWI Arrest

Following Justin Timberlake’s arrest, a 2007 throwback clip of the pop singer seemingly warning his ex Britney Spears to “stop drinking” resurfaces.

While accepting a Brit Award in 2007, Timberlake declared in a pre-recorded speech, “Stop drinking. You know who you are. I’m speaking to you. Stop drinking, you’re going to get sloppy. OK! is going to say something bad about you.”

The Daily Mail reports that Britney Spears was under heavy scrutiny at the same time. She infamously shaved her head two days after the awards event took place.

However, Timberlake insisted the comment he made was not towards Spears. He also claimed he was referring to the “people in the crowd” and “no one in particular.”

The excuse didn’t stop Timberlake’s critics from posting the clip and criticizing him for going after Spears.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002. Spears previously revealed in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me about the struggles the former couple faced while dating. Among the the things included him pressuring her to get an abortion and how he made her look like a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s Golden Boy.”