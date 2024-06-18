justin-timberlake-spotted-leaving-court-following-dwi-arrest

Hours after his DWI arrest, Justin Timberlake was spotted leaving the Sag Harbor Village Police Department in New York.

The Mirrors hitmaker attempted to keep a low profile as he left the police station wearing a black button-up shirt over a graphic tee with light-washed jeans and a black hat.

First photos of Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) leaving the Sag Harbor Police Department following his arrest for DWI. pic.twitter.com/BngYULakr1 — #FreeBritney Live (@FreeBritneyLive) June 18, 2024

Timberlake, currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was reportedly staying a hotel with friends in The Hamptons. He went to dinner at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor.

A source close to the situation shared details with the media outlet about the events before the arrest. “He went to dinner with friends [prior to the arrest],” they shared. “There were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner. He pulled out, and he pulled him over for a traffic violation.”

Justin Timberlake allegedly drove through a stop sign before being pulled over by the police. He refused to do a breathalyzer test at the scene.

“Nobody was hurt,” a source confirmed to PEOPLE. He is due back in court for a hearing about his DWI charge on Friday, July 26.

Timberlake is scheduled to perform a show in Poland at the same time as when his court appearance is scheduled. No announcements from the singer’s camp have been released about whether that show has been canceled or not.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake’s next scheduled tour performances are at Chicago’s United Center on June 21 and June 22. He will be performing at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on June 25 and June 26.

Sources Say the Officer Who Pulled Over Justin Timberlake Was ‘So Young’ He Didn’t Even Know Who the Singer Was

Other sources told the New York Post that the police officer who pulled over Justin Timberlake was apparently so young that he didn’t even know who the singer/songwriter was.

“He didn’t recognize him or his name,” the source said about the cop.

“This is going to ruin the tour,” Timberlake allegedly stated during the traffic stop. When the officer asked which tour, the singer replied, “The World Tour.”

The source further pointed out that Justin Timberlake was a “gentleman” during the stop and didn’t show any entitlement at all. He did, however, refuse the tests. “But that is his right,” the insider stated.

Although his friends stepped in to try to convince the officer to let him off, Justin Timberlake was handcuffed and hauled off to the jail.