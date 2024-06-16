britney-spears-hits-the-bar-during-mexico-vacation-with-brother

Britney Spears traded the stage for a lavish Mexican getaway with her brother Bryan last week, even making a pit stop at the bar.

The 42-year-old singer appeared sassy as she posed with 47-year-old Bryan during their sun-soaked getaway. They shared a fun video capturing moments at the bar, enjoying pancakes and massages, and even showed Bryan dancing in a white coat.

“After the bar with my brother !!! Well I guess he thought he was Elvis,” Spear captioned the Instagram post.

The former teen idol flaunted her toned figure in a cream bodycon dress, paired with chic sunglasses and a straw hat, all while flashing a winning smile next to her brother.

The former teen idol highlighted the resort’s entertainment by showcasing its live music and stunning sea views. (Image via Instagram / Britney Spears)

“Is that Elvis? You look hot!”, Britney quips at one point in the footage featuring her brother. The singer also highlighted the resort’s offerings, showcasing live music performances and its picturesque sea views.

Britney’s bro channels Elvis while on their jaunt to Mexico. (Image via Instagram / Britney Spears)

Britney Spears Also Showed Off Her Preferred Bikini While in Mexico

On Wednesday, Britney shared footage on Instagram from inside her luxurious hotel suite. Donning a skimpy yellow bikini, she posed in her spacious master bathroom. The tiny two-piece highlighted her middle-aged physique as she walked back and forth for the camera.

At one point, she tugged at her string bikini bottoms and playfully stuck out her tongue.

The “Toxic” singer also modeled a yellow bikini she sported south of the border. (Image via Instagram / Britney Spears)

In her caption, Britney revealed she is vacationing in Mexico and admitted she got lost downtown on Wednesday morning. “Got lost in downtown Mexico for an hour this morning and it was horrific … but I found my way and I’m laying out now … it’s beautiful today !!!”, Spears wrote.

Of course, this isn’t the only outing Britney has had with Bryan recently. Last month, Britney treated her brother to a Las Vegas spa day.

Despite years of feuding with much of her family, Britney has reportedly sustained a close relationship with Bryan. Last year, he was allegedly there to support her through her latest divorce from Sam Asghari.

In 2008, her dad Jamie placed Britney under a legal conservatorship following her public breakdown, granting him control over her medical and financial decisions. This arrangement persisted until his suspension in September 2021. Ultimately, a Los Angeles judge fully terminated the conservatorship in November 2021.