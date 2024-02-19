britney-spears-smokes-cigarette-while-dancing-in-skimpy-outfit

Britney Spears is making waves on social media again. According to the Daily Mail, the former pop star did another post-and-delete on social media again. She was dancing in several scantily clad outfits while also smoking a cigarette.

“The 42-year-old pop star took to Instagram and posted several since-deleted clips of herself in a studio, dancing in a variety of risqué outfits and even smoking at one point. The only post that is still up at the time of publication is a video of herself twirling around in her ‘nude’ crop top and micro shorts,” The Daily Mail wrote.

“The since-deleted videos included one of herself wearing a ’69’ jersey and later modeling a yellow bra as she flipped off the camera.”

Not Britney Spears dancing with a cigarette, she is so queenie for this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5AmZkYqXGI — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) February 18, 2024

Britney Spears Calls Out Ben Affleck

Spears has been very open about her past since being freed from her conservatorship. Famed actor Ben Affleck was the latest victim of her antics.

In a recent Instagram post, the pop star sensation details that she made out the actor. She also hinted that there may even be more to the story than she’s letting on.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!” She said in a February 7th Instagram post that was later deleted.

“He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy!!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that!!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl. Psss I actually forgot.”

Pop Star Teases New Music

Spears’ fans have begun to speculate that the “Baby One More Time,” singer could have new music on the way. Spears seemed to tease a new project called ‘SEX N DIAMONDS,’ via her Instagram page on January 30.

This news comes after the 42-year-old said she was done making music earlier this month.

“I will never return to the music industry !!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram on January 4.

“For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me… I’ve written over 20 songs for other people in the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”