britney-spears-reveals-she-once-made-out-with-ben-affleck

Pop music icon Britney Spears has been very open about her past since being freed from her conservatorship. And now she’s done it again.

In a recent Instagram post, the pop star sensation details that she made out with famed actor Ben Affleck. She also hinted that there may even be more to the story than she’s letting on.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!” She said in a February 7th Instagram post that was later deleted.

“He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy!!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that!!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl. Psss I actually forgot.”

Britney Spears shares throwback photo with Ben Affleck and reveals she made out with him in 1999:



“Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl 🤓😏 !!!” pic.twitter.com/HmksHJYrBZ — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) February 7, 2024

Britney Spears Apologizes to Justin Timberlake

Spears has been on a spree of sounding off on her past beaus. She has also aimed at former *NSYNC star Justin Timberlake as he is preparing to release a new album.

After Timberlake appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, she apologized to her former beau. The apology comes after she revealed shocking details about their relationship in her new book.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she wrote on Instagram on January 28.

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song “Selfish.” It is so good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard.”

Britney Teases New Project on Instagram

Fans have also begun to speculate that the “Baby One More Time,” singer could have new music on the way. Spears seemed to tease a new project called ‘SEX N DIAMONDS,’ via her Instagram page on January 30.

This news comes after the 42-year-old said she was done making music earlier this month.

“I will never return to the music industry !!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram on January 4.

“For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me… I’ve written over 20 songs for other people in the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”