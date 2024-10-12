Britney Spears Shocks Fans With ‘Gross’ Video of Her Dancing in Pool

Britney Spears stirred emotions with fans by sharing footage of her poolside antics in a yellow bikini, putting the “splash” in “self-love.”

The 42-year-old former teen idol took to Instagram to post a NSFW video showing her wearing a string bikini and writhing in shallow water while groping herself.

Britney Spears STUNS in new video. We love to see a liberated woman living her best life! pic.twitter.com/KnXyge6gys — KingSpears (@godkneebitch) October 11, 2024

Set to Janet Jackson’s track “Anytime, Any Place,” Britney tries sensually rocking her hips while kneeling in a shallow pool of water. Her rickety movements are totally out of sink with the slow groves of Jackson’s classic love-making anthem to which countless people have made whoopee to.

The video then abruptly switches to footage of the singer twerking on all fours.

To the delight of some and the puzzlement of others, the middle-aged vixen writhed in the shallow water, groping herself. (Image via Instagram / Britney Spears)

“Hello yellow 💛💛💛 !!!” the estranged pop star captioned the footage.

Fans React to Britney Spears’ Poolside Antics

While Britney perhaps wisely turned her comments off on her Instagram, many fans weighed in on the mirrored footage over on X (formerly Twitter). Of course, the steamy (and awkward) exhibition left denizens of the internet clashing.

“I’ve been a Britney fan since 99 & I support her freedom but her instagram behavior is very sad,” one Spears lover wrote of the pool footage. (Image via Instagram / Britney Spears)

Many felt the NSFW footage was simply a liberated woman living her best life and collecting her flowers.

“I want to be Britney so bad!” one fan gushed at the footage. “It’s a such good life,” another fan added.

A third X denizen added: “honestly listening to janet makes me wanna do the same thing.”

The footage abruptly cuts to Britney’s headless body awkwardly attempting to twerk. (Image via Instagram / Britney Spears)

However, other Britney fans felt the footage was a sign of an unhinged, suffering person crying out for help.

“I’ve been a Britney fan since 99 & I support her freedom but her instagram behavior is very sad. Anyone who can’t see that is in denial,” one fan wrote.

“It makes me sad seeing these overly sexualized videos. The industry and her family really did a number on her,” another fan agreed.

“Gross,” a third onlooker chimed in.

Some fans seemed to think Britney appeared particularly unhinged in the pool footage, while others thought she was in the zone. (Image via Instagram / Britney Spears)

Meanwhile, yet another fan managed to look on the bright side of things.

“Well at least she stopped dancing with knives,” they quipped.