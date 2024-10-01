Britney Spears Reveals She Burned Her Hair, Eyebrows and Eyelashes off in Strange Video

Getting candid about her recent weird experience, Britney Spears revealed she burned her hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes in a fireplace accident.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Spears said she experienced the “really dangerous” fireplace incident six months ago. “I was in my room, I turned the fire on, and all of a sudden, it blew up in my face,” the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” hitmaker recalled as she was “talking in a British accent.”

Britney Spears further pointed out that since her fireplace had “done [that] before” she usually has her security team “come in and light it for” her. “But this time, i just threw the whole thing in there,” she continued. “And it literally blew into my face.”

She also revealed the person she was with “just would not wake up” after the incident.

Britney Spears then said she burned her eyelashes, eyebrows, and hair amid the ordeal. “It took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows and — see these baby bangs? These are from … it sizzl[ing] all my hair.”

Just after the incident, the pop star said she was worried she had second or thrid-degree burns and thought she was “gonna have to go to the emergency room because [her] face was, like, on fire.”

“It hurt to touch my phone. It hurt to put ice on my face,” she recalled. “It hurt [to have] anything touch it. This happened for, like, six or seven hours. … The pain never went away. It was so, so, so bad.”

Spears decided to take three Tylenol, which she described as a “really, really big deal” and compared it to “f—ing Vicodin.” It helped her go to sleep afterward.

“Yeah, it was really bad,” Britney added. “All is good now.”

Britney Spears reveals she had a fire-related accident 6 months ago which burnt off her eyebrows, eyelashes and part of her hair. pic.twitter.com/l7ruZbxx9k — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024



Britney Spears Accidentally Caused a Fire in Her Home After Leaving Candles Lit in Her Gym

In Dec. 2023, Britney Spears opened up about the house fire experienced in 2020. She had left candles lit in her gym, causing the terrifying incident.

“Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020,” she wrote in an Instagram post, per Billboard. She also included a photo that showed the charred basement with badly burned workout equipment, including dumbbells, kettlebells, treadmills, and spin bikes.

She detailed the incident in a 2020 Instagram post as well. “It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down,” she wrote at the time. “I walked past the door to the gym and flames. BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways.”