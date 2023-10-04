Kathy Griffin Dons Bikini To Spoof Britney Spear’s Infamous Knife Dance Video

Britney Spears isn’t the only star getting festive for Halloween!

On September 25, Britney Spears posted a now-viral video on Instagram dancing with knives. In the video, the star sported a revealing orange polka-dot bikini top and a white and yellow tie-dyed bikini bottom.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈 !!!” the “Toxic” singer captioned the video.

Initially, fans were concerned about Spears’ strange video, stating that they were concerned for her mental health. So much so, that local police conducted a wellness check at Spears’ Thousand Oaks estate.

Afterward, Spears quickly put her follower’s concerns at rest in another dancing video.

“👛😷😷 Lighten up about the knives,” the singer captioned the second video, “I’m copying Shakira 🙈 !!!”

Spears’ knife-wielding video sparked inspiration online, prompting viewers to recreate their own “knife dance” videos at home. Most notably, Kathy Griffin.

In Griffin’s Tuesday spoof of the viral video, she donned a pink bikini and black Hunter rain boots while holding a knife and spatula in either hand.

Text spanned across the video reading, “This is not a prop knife or spatula,” poking fun at Spears’ earlier caption.

“You heard me, we’ve got knives, we’ve got spatulas…and we’ve got a Vegas show @themiragelv on October 6th!” Griffin, 62, captioned her remake of the video.

The comedienne’s version of Spears’ video doubled as comedic relief and a timely promotion for her upcoming Las Vegas show.

“You guys, please come see me this Friday, October 6 at the Mirage in Las Vegas,” Griffin explained while waving the utensils, “I’ll be making fun of everyone and everything, including myself.”

Later on Tuesday evening, Griffin appeared as a lead guest on late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. On the show, she shared her thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement and Spears’ post-conservatorship life.

“I fear the #FreeBritney people, I do, but sometimes, a person can be too free,” Griffin jokingly told Kimmel.

She continued, “All I’m saying is, I love you gays and I love you #FreeBritney people, but you didn’t have a plan.”

While Griffin didn’t spare Spears’ fans’ feelings, she shied away from joking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s budding romance.

“If there’s any threat to her, or perceived threats, they will dox your kid’s teacher’s family, they will find out where you live, they shoot to kill, do not mess with them, I fear them, because she is my queen!” Kathy said.

Well, at least Kathy knows which fan base to not mess with, unlike X, otherwise known as Twitter, owner Elon Musk.