britney-spears-says-she-will-never-return-to-music-industry

Fans of Britney Spears — the iconic pop star from the early 2000s — might have felt a surge of excitement upon hearing rumors about a potential new album. However, the singer has dispelled these notions. She has now revealed that she has no plans to provide us with more musical offerings.

In a recent Instagram post, Spears refuted claims of her involvement in new projects. She stated that she had no intentions of making a comeback to the music industry. Spears clarified, “Just so we’re clear, most of the news is trash!!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album…I will never return to the music industry!!!”

Britney Spears Done With Music Industry For Good

Spears further explained her current creative pursuits, revealing that she has been actively working as a ghostwriter for other artists. “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!! For those of you who have read my book, there are loads that you don’t know about me…I’ve written over 20 songs for other people in the past two years!!! I’m a ghostwriter, and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!”

The songstress, renowned for hits like “Gimme More,” made headlines with the release of her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, last year. The book delves deep into Spears’ rise to stardom. It also covers her subsequent disillusionment with fame and the challenging journey to terminate her father’s conservatorship over her.

Despite successfully sharing her story in her own words through the bestselling memoir, the 42-year-old icon addressed accusations that the book was published without her consent. Dismissing such claims, Spears asserted, “That’s far from the truth…have you read the news these days??? I’m so LOVED and blessed!!!”

While fans may yearn for new Britney music, the singer seems content with her retirement. Her last album, “Glory,” released in 2016, holds a special place in her heart. She described it as one of her favorite albums in her memoir.

Interestingly, Spears has been discreetly contributing to the music industry by writing for other artists over the past two years. This revelation adds a layer of intrigue, leaving fans to speculate about the possibility that she may have had a hand in crafting songs for artists like Troye Sivan, such as the track “Rush.” The mystery surrounding Britney Spears’ creative endeavors continues to captivate her audience.