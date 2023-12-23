Britney Spears Set to Reconcile with Sister Jamie Lynn at Christmas Celebration Following Big Fallout

Following their infamous and public fallout, Britney Spears is reportedly set to reconcile with her sister Jamie Lynn at an upcoming Christmas celebration.

According to The Sun, insiders reveal that the Spears sisters are ready to make amends following Jamie Lynn’s recent stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Jamie Lynn notably left the ITV series early due to medical reasons.

In a statement, ITV revealed details about Britney Spears’ sister’s departure from the show. “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on medical grounds,” the network shared. “She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

A source close to the Spears sister stated that Britney was supportive of Jamie Lynn going into the jungle and maintained interest while Jamie Lynn was in Oz. “A lot of water has passed under that bridge — and given it is Christmas, Britney is keen to try and put some of their past issues to bed,” the insider revealed.

The insider further explained that on a few occasions on the show, Jamie Lynn spoke about Britney and it was all positive. “They are sisters at the end of the day, and even though they’ve had their fair share of run-ins, it is time to see if they can finally put the past behind them.”

It was also revealed that Britney Spears had spent time with her mom, Lynn Spears, over the summer. Now she’d like to see if she could do the same with Jamie Lynn. “It’s baby steps but it all seems positive.”

Britney hasn’t spoken about the upcoming reunion with Jamie Lynn.

Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Spoke About Relationship They Currently Have

The Sun also reports that questions about Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears’ relationship came up while Jamie Lynn was on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

“I think every family fights and has their stuff,” Jamie Lynn explained about her sister. “But I talked to her before I came here and we love each other.”

When asked about Britney Spears’ kiss with Madonna at the VMAs in 2003, Jamie Lynn stated that the pair just went for it. “I was at home watching like, ‘Oh OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can’t wait,” she recalled.

Jamie Lynn also stated she has always admired her big sister. “Anything my sister did I always thought was the best. When it came to my sister — even if I felt anything — if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’ And so literally I just thought – and by the way, in today’s world it would mean nothing – but it was this iconic moment that they went with and it happened and it’s what they did.”