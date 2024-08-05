Britney Spears’ Loved Ones Concerned Over Rekindled Romance With Criminal Ex-Boyfriend

The loved ones of Britney Spears are once again growing concerned after the Princess of Pop seemingly rekindled her romance with troubling ex-boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

Sources close to the pop star told TMZ that her friends and family, including her brother Bryan, are confused and concerned that she’s hanging out with Soliz again just weeks after the two called it quits on their noticeably rocky relationship.

The insiders pointed out that Britney’s loved ones thought she was finished with the relationship after telling the guards outside her Los Angeles-area home to remove him from her guest list for good.

Although her inner circle is mostly worried about Soliz’s criminal past, Britney Spears previously concluded that he was using her. However, the two were spotted having lunch in Malibu last week.

It was further reported that Spears didn’t tell her loved ones that she and Soliz had started talking again. They only heard about the rekindled romance through celebrity news platforms and paparazzi photos.

Britney Spears was first romantically linked to Paul Soliz last fall, following her divorce from Sam Asghari. Soliz was hired by Spears to be a maintenance worker at her home in 2022.

The couple have since been on and off over the past year. But in early May, the two were involved in a troubling incident at Los Angeles’ famous Chateau Marmont.

Britney Spears Declared She Was ‘Single As F—‘ A Month Ago

The recent lunch date with Paul Soliz comes less than a month after Britney Spears declared herself “single was f—“.

Spears also slammed Soliz after an incident with paparazzi over the weekend. In an Instagram Stories post, she shared a photo of her and her on/off beau driving. The pair blocked their faces as the photographers took up close photos.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me???” Britney Spears stated. “Then calls his mom and says he’s being harassed… Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???”

With a photo that reads “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold,” Spears originally wrote in the caption, “Single as f—!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”

She has since deleted the Instagram post all together.

