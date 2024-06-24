Ben Affleck Screams at Paparazzi Outside Jennifer Lopez’s Home Amid Marital Woes

Unable to keep his cool any longer, Ben Affleck unleashed on a group of paparazzi outside of Jennifer Lopez’s home over the weekend.

The Daredevil star was spotted leaving his and Jennifer Lopez’s marital home in Beverly Hills on Sunday, June 23, when he had an unsavory interaction with nearby photogs.

As he attempted to leave the area in his vehicle, he was blocked by those taking pictures. He abruptly stopped the vehicle and got out. The actor then unleashed on one of the paparazzi.

“Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident,” Ben Affleck was caught telling the pap in a video obtained by TMZ. “Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway.”

Affleck continued to tell off the photog by lecturing him about using flash on someone while they’re driving. “Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me,” he warned. “You could cause an accident.”

Following the lecture, Ben Affleck started walking away, only to once again stop as a different photog continued taking his pictures.

“Stop, man. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing. Do you understand?” Affleck declared. “I can’t see. You’re going to get somebody hurt doing this s–t. Jesus Christ, my daughter’s coming down here. If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?”

The intense exchange occurred as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly dealt with marital woes. Affleck previously moved out of the home he shared with Lopez and is now living in a $ 100,000-per-month rental. He has also been spotted with and without his wedding band.

Lopez was not home during the incident. She’s currently on vacation in Europe.

Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Always Looks Angry in Photos

During his appearance on Hart to Heart, Ben Affleck spoke about why he always appears to look angry in photos.

The actor stated he’s “a little bit shy” when it comes to photos. He also doesn’t “like a lot of attention.”

“This is why people see me, and they’re like, why is this dude always mad? Because somebody has a camera, and they stick it in my face,” Ben Affleck explained. “Because I’m with my kids and they’re taking my picture.”

He then continued, “You can take my picture when I’m at a club, at a premiere, whatever… I don’t give a f—. But when I’m with my children, that’s a different thing.”