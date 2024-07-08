Britney Spears Slams Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz, Claims She’s ‘Single as F–k’

Appearing to be done with her rumored boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, Britney Spears declared she is a single woman.

Spears slammed Soliz after an incident with paparazzi over the weekend. In an Instagram Stories post, she shared a photo of her and Soliz driving and blocking their faces as the photographers took up close photos. Instead of focusing on the photogs’ behaviors, she turned her attention towards her rumored boyfriend.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me???” Britney Spears wrote. “Then calls his mom and says he’s being harassed… why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???”

She then posted a picture that states “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.” and originally wrote in the caption, “Single as f—!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”

Not long after she made the post, Britney Spears edited the caption and deleted its content. However, she did leave photo credit.

Spears and Soliz have been romantically linked since Sept. 2023. Rumors about the two started amid Spears’ divorce from Sam Asghari. It didn’t take long for Soliz’s criminal record to surface. He has been charged with multiple misdemeanors and at least on felony in the past.

In early May, Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz made headlines over a dramatic incident at Los Angeles’ famous Chateau Marmont. During the ordeal, Spears was escorted out of the hotel by first responders to her security’s vehicle while Soliz was seen walking away from the establishment separately.

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend’s Ex Previously Referred to Him as a ‘Deadbeat Cheater’

The ex of Britney Spears’ rumored boyfriend, Richard Paul Soliz, publicly called him out as a “deadbeat cheater.”

“My husband fell in Britney Spears’ p—y,” Soliz’s ex, Nicole Mancilla, told the Daily Mail in May. She also called him “the EBT Nick Cannon” during her interview. “He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her.”

Mancilla, who shares five children with Soliz continued by stating, “He’s on probation,” she explained. “So if he officially lives at her house, they have access to searching her house. So that’s why he still has an address here.”

Mancilla’s mother, Sandra Smith, also said that Soliz has 10 children and doesn’t support any of them. “They have a 1-year-old together, and he doesn’t even pay attention to that one either.”

Sources close to the pop icon said her loved ones were “concerned” about the romance. “He’s been bad news from the start,” one insider stated.