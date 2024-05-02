Britney Spears Sparks ‘Mental Health Crisis’ Concerns With ‘Out of Control’ Fight With Boyfriend at Hotel

Britney Spears allegedly caused quite a stir while at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont with her rumored boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

According to TMZ, a series of incidents at the hotel started during the late hours of Wednesday, May 1. Witnesses say a woman matching the same description as Spears was allegedly threatening and harassing staff and guests. Someone ended up calling the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate.

Although police officers did go to the hotel, they arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m. local time to discover no signs of trouble. They decided to leave the establishment without any issues.

However, sources tell TMZ that Britney Spears and Soliz had returned to their hotel room at around 11 p.m. to have a party of their own, which involved. But the duo ended up getting into a physical altercation that resulted in the pop icon possibly injuring her leg.

Spears was reportedly heard screaming and was “out of control” in the hallway of her suite. Guests near her room thought she was suffering from a mental breakdown and paramedics were called to the scene.

Paramedics arrived at the hotel at 12:40 a.m. and made contact with Britney Spears. She walked out of the hotel with a blanket wrapped around her. She was clenching a pillow to her chest and appeared to be crying. Instead of getting into the ambulance, Spears left with her security. Soliz stayed behind.

The hotel incident occurred days after Britney settled her legal situation with her father, Jamie Spears. She also just finalized her divorce from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari this week.

Britney Spears Previously Dismissed Rumors That She was Dating Convicted Felon Paul Soliz

Earlier this year, Britney Spears seemingly dismissed the gossip that she was dating Paul Soliz as she declared she was enjoying the single life.

Spears posted a video of her dancing around on Instagram, with the caption, “Beautiful Sunday. Hopeless, romantic understanding that being single is awesome.”

She had also made the post after rumors about her dating her former housekeeper, Soliz, started surfacing. According to the media outlet, the pop star allegedly dated Soliz after Asghari filed for divorce, but the romance was reportedly shortlived.

However, it appears that the couple was back on, as a source adamantly stated Spears and Soliz were definitely together and she had met his children. However, her team was suspicious of Soliz due to his past run-ins with the law. He had a series of misdemeanors and felonies on his criminal record.

“She is such a sweetheart and generous by nature, but he doesn’t want anything. He isn’t in it for that and genuinely cares about her as a person. [But] her managerial team probably thinks he is out to do something shady.”

Another source pointed out that her team is highly protective of her and believes Soliz has unfavorable intentions. “Her team believes that at some point he will want something from her or throw her under the bus.”

Soliz publicly spoke out about Spears last fall. He referred to her as a “phenomenal woman” and a “good person.”