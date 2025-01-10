Britney Spears Flees $7.4M Mansion as LA Wildfires Intensify

Former teen idol Britney Spears was forced to evacuate her $7.4 million home to escape the raging LA wildfires.

On Friday, the 43-year-old shared a video on her Instagram featuring pink stiletto heels adorning a doll.

“I hope you are all doing OK !!!” the “I’m a Slave 4 U” songstress began in her caption. “I had to evacuate my home, and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!! I’m posting these adorable shoes to lift people’s spirits !!! Most people may not even be on their phones !!!”

Spears also added that she’s been off social media for a while “because I had no electricity to charge, and I just got my phone back !!! I pray you’re all doing well, and I send my love !!!”

Over 180,000 residents in the Los Angeles area have been forced to evacuate as devastating wildfires sweep through Southern California. Tragically, at least 10 lives have been lost, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The crisis began Tuesday morning with the Pacific Palisades Fire, quickly followed by additional blazes igniting in nearby areas such as Eaton, Woodley, and Altadena.

Britney Spears is Among Many Celebrities Affected by the Wildfires

According to Page Six, Spears resides in Hidden Hills, located northeast of Los Angeles. Likewise, Jessica Simpson also had to evacuate her home.

Among the many affected by the fires, notable stars such as Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Miles Teller, as well as Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, have tragically lost their homes.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, along with their children and pets, were forced to leave their home and take refuge in a hotel for safety.

Singer Grace Potter also shared harrowing footage of herself escaping the wildfires.

“We are safely evacuated from Topanga Canyon but many are still in harms way,” the 41-year-old wrote Wednesday. “Just now we discovered that the place we evacuated to is also under evacuation orders. They just announced the schools are shut.”

Billy Crystal also spoke out about the tragedy.

Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” the veteran actor told People.

“[My wife] and I lived in our home since 1979,” he added. “We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”