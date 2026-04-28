laura-dern-returning-to-hbo-in-major-show

When one beloved actress drops out, another beloved actress drops in. Laura Dern was recruited to take over a role in a popular HBO show after an abrupt departure.

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Indeed, another guest has checked in to The White Lotus. Dern, a longtime friend and collaborator of the show’s creator, Mike White, has joined the cast for Season 4. According to Deadline, she’s replacing Helena Bonham Carter, who checked out of the HBO series last week.

Dern will reportedly play a new character currently being developed and written for her by White. HBO explained Carter’s exit by stating that after filming began, it became apparent the character White created for Carter “did not align once on set.”

The role is pivotal to the Season 4 plot, so the showrunners decided to rework and recast it. Dern quickly became the frontrunner.

Laura Dern is replacing Helena Bonham Carter on HBO’s ‘White Lotus.’ (Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

This marks the latest collaboration for Dern and White. They previously worked together on the 2007 film Year of the Dog, which White wrote and directed, and the HBO series Enlightened, which they co-created.

Meanwhile, this won’t be Dern’s first appearance in The White Lotus. She had an uncredited voice cameo in Season 2 as Abby, the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli).

‘White Lotus’ Fans Began Speculating That Dern May Join the Show Last Summer

Per Deadline, speculation began last July when White and Dern were spotted sharing smoothies in Los Angeles, just as White started scouting locations for Season 4. It seems a casual chat over smoothies can lead to a starring role… it just takes nine months.

The White Lotus Season 4 follows a new group of guests and employees over a week at the Cannes Film Festival. Dern joins a cast that includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

This role continues Dern’s long history with HBO. This includes her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning performance in Big Little Lies, as well as Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated roles in Recount and Enlightened.

Fresh off her roles in the films Jay Kelly and Is This Thing On? and the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale (which she also executive-produced), Dern shows no signs of slowing down. Her next project is Molly Gordon’s film Peaked.