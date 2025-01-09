heidi-montag-reveals-the-only-four-items-she-has-left-after-los-angeles-wildfires-destroyed-her-home

Hours after watching her Pacific Palisades home be destroyed by one of the Los Angeles wildfires, Heidi Montag broke down and revealed what items she was able to grab before evacuating.

In a post on TikTok, The Hills alum was seen crying as she talked about the home that she once shared with her husband, Spencer Pratt, and their two children.

“It really just comes in waves,” she said of her emotions. “But I just really want to go home. I want to see all my stuff and sit on my couch. I’m so homesick.”

The former reality TV star captioned the TikTok post, “Missing home.”

In a separate video, Montag recalled how her family evacuated from the wildfires with minimal belongings.

“The craziest thing when packing for a fire is that you’re brain just freaks out,” she explained. “You’re like, ‘What do I need? What do I not need?’ It’s so overwhelming.”

Montag stated that she only packed two pairs of jeans and two shirts.

“I got so much more clothes for the kids,” she pointed out. “The main thing is that we’re safe and got out. A part of you just wants to leave stuff and thinking like, ‘I’m coming back. You know, ‘of course I’m coming back.’”

Montag went on to say she was praying for everyone who is also impacted by the wildfires.

“Just thank God we have our health and our children, and I know that just trying to focus on the gratitude,” she said. “God uses everything for good. I don’t know how or why or anything, but I do know God uses everything for good.”

Heidi Montag’s Husband, Spencer Pratt, Shared A Video of Their Home Being Destroyed By the Los Angeles Wildfires

Montag spoke about the devastating loss of her home after her husband shared a video of the structure being destroyed by the Los Angeles wildfires.

“Oh wow, it’s back there!” Pratt said in the TikTok video. “For real… let’s go!”

Pratt’s sister and fellow The Hills alum, Stephanie Pratt, also revealed their parents’ home was destroyed by the Los Angeles wildfires as well.

“Just heard my parents’ house has also burned down. No info on the status of mine yet,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “The whole town is flat. It’s burning 2 football fields every 6 seconds. 0 % contained.”

She also made an Instagram post sharing her disbelief of what’s happened in Los Angeles. Although she is currently in London, the former reality TV star wasn’t sure if she should head to Los Angeles or not.

“I’m frozen in shock. How horrible for my sweet little nephews to watch their house disappear like this,” she stated. “They must be so scared and confused.”