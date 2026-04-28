Digital Underground Member Dies Suddenly: RIP to Cleetis Mack

Cleetis Mack, a prolific hip-hop producer and member of Digital Underground who helped launch Tupac Shakur’s career, has died.

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TMZ reports that Mack “passed suddenly,” citing a rep for Mack.

The rep told the outlet that Mack “leaves a void in our Digital Underground family and in our hearts that can never truly be filled.” According to TMZ, his cause of death has not been revealed, and his age is unclear.

Mack, known as “Clee,” joined Digital Underground in 1993. The group was founded six years earlier in Oakland, California, by Shock G (Gregory Jacobs), Chopmaster J (Jimi Dright), and Kenny-K (Kenneth Waters). His first single with the group was “Wussup Wit the Luv,” which featured Tupac.

Digital Underground star and producer Cleetis Mack in 2003. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Mack was “more than a part of the movement,” Digital Underground told TMZ. “He was part of the soul behind it, bringing warmth, loyalty, and quiet strength to everyone around him. He will always be remembered by his humility, love, and spirited energy, qualities that lifted those around him and made a lasting impression on all who knew him.”

Meanwhile, founding member Shock G died in April 2021.

Mack was one of dozens of members who joined the ever-changing band over the years. The group was known for their Top 10 hit “The Humpty Dance” and “Same Song,” which marked Tupac’s recording debut.