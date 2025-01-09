Singer Grace Potter ‘Preparing to Lose’ Los Angeles Home Amid Wildfires Just Months After Her Vermont House Was Destroyed by a Flood

Singer Grace Potter was forced to evacuate her home due to the California wildfires, after recently losing her Vermont home to devastating floods.

In an Instagram Reel shared on Wednesday, Potter opened up about her recent experiences, including evacuating the Los Angeles fires, witnessing the New Orleans terror attack on Jan. 1, and losing her Vermont home to flooding in July 2024.

“We are safely evacuated from Topanga Canyon but many are still in harms way,” the 41 year old singer wrote. “Just now we discovered that the place we evacuated to is also under evacuation orders. They just announced the schools are shut.”

Potter shared that she had recently arrived in Los Angeles following a cross-country journey, having been in New Orleans during the terror attack. She also reflected on the devastation her farm in Fayston, Vermont, endured last summer due to severe flooding.

“Life is wildly unpredictable, and it’s important [to] keep your heart strong and your mind clear. If you see smoke, don’t wait for a cell signal,” Potter added. “Trust your gut. Pack the necessities & GET OUT. I’m feeling deep gratitude for family, friends, the firefighters and for community. We are lucky. Stay safe out there folks.”

“Am I a storm chaser, or do I just like being in places where really bad things happen? Or is this just happening everywhere? I don’t know,” Potter mused in the footage as she drove away from the blazing wildfires.

She also mentioned that she would be picking up her 7-year-old son, Sagan, from school this week and had already arranged a hotel for their stay.

Grace Potter’s Other Recent Brushes with Tragedy

On Jan. 1, Potter was in New Orleans celebrating the New Year when a truck drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 14 and injuring dozens.

“We were standing at the corner of the intersection where only hours later a car came crashing through in a terrifying & violent act,” Potter’s joint Instagram post with her husband, Eric Valentine, detailed.

“I am grateful my family is safe,” Valentine added. “I am grateful for the brave people who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Our hearts go out to those who were injured and to the families and friends of those who were lost.”

In July, the singer shared photos and videos capturing the devastation caused by the Vermont floods, with rivers spilling over and roadways submerged. In response to the disaster, Potter announced that this year’s Grand Point North Festival would also serve as a benefit to support those impacted by the Vermont floods.