Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Music Video Co-Star Claims She Caused Him to Have ‘Silent Trauma’ Following Party Incident

Weeks after Ruby Rose accused her of sexual assault, Katy Perry endures another allegation, this time from her “Teenage Dream” music video co-star, Josh Kloss.

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While speaking to Page Six, Kloss claimed that he has carried “silent trauma” since Perry allegedly exposed his genitals at a party without his consent more than a decade ago. “It’s hard to bring up something that seems irrelevant to a lot of people,” he explained to the media outlet.

Kloss made the allegation for the first time in August 2019, but remained quiet about it since. However, he decided to share more details about the incident after Rose came forward with her own allegation. He noted that it was “important” to be “brave,” show his face, and explain himself.

“The world can judge me, you know?” Kloss continued.

The actor played Perry’s on-screen love interest for the “Teenage Dream” music video, which was filmed in July 2010. During the production, Kloss said he and the pop star “bonded.”

Two years later, Kloss attended a birthday party for Johnny Wujek, who was Perry’s costume designer and stylist. As he made his way into the event, Kloss was greeted by Perry. However, as he was introducing the friend he came with, Perry allegedly pulled down Kloss’ pants.

The actor admitted he “freaked out” immediately, while Perry just “laughed.”

“That’s the main thing here. I want to clear that,” he said. “I want to get rid of the confusion because some people believe that if you pull someone’s pants down at a party, you’re pranking them.”

However, he noted that there was “no horsing around” in his relationship with Perry. Therefore, being de-pantsed by the pop star was nothing he expected.

Perry’s Inner Circle Previously Dismissed Kloss’ Allegations

After he first mentioned the incident, Kloss said people in Perry’s inner circle attacked his character.

Wujek responded to the allegations, declaring, “This is such bull—. Katy would never do something like that.”

Jewelry designer Marsha Mollari also came to Perry’s defense, calling Kloss an “obsessive fan.”

While Kloss admitted he may have had a crush on Perry at the time, he still said the incident “confused” him.

“It’s kind of weird, right? When you’re smitten by someone, and then they reach out, and they grab you or do something to you, that sometimes can be considered — from my generation — as flirtatious, as coming on to you,” he said.

Kloss also said he thought Perry “really like[d]” him.

Perry never directly contacted him regarding the allegations. Instead, she spoke about the allegations by him and Russian TV presenter Tina Kandelaki, who accused her of unwanted touching, during a 2020 interview with The Guardian.

Kandelaki claimed Perry tried to kiss her without her consent.

“I think we live in a world where anyone can say anything,” Perry said at the time. “I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent,’ but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is.”

Regarding why he decided to come forward with his allegations years later, Kloss called Perry out. “She, who I should be grateful for, devalued and degraded me to the highest level in front of her closest peers. Why would I be grateful for that?”

However, he insists that his intentions are not to “punish” Perry. Instead, it’s to “protect” his own sanity.