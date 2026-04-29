Rapper Killed in Shooting: HavinMotion Was 22

HavinMotion, a rapper based in Maryland, has died after succumbing to his injuries following a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. He was 22 years old.

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In a statement, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department revealed that officers responded to an incident on the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting at approximately 10:11 p.m. on April 23.

Upon their arrival, the officers discovered an adult male who was unconscious and not breathing. He had appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite all lifesaving efforts by the DC Fire and EMS, the victim could not be revived.

Law enforcement officials also identified the victim as Dwayne Isaacs, aka HavinMotion, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also shared with Complex that the rapper’s cause and manner of death was “multiple gunshot wounds.” His death has been ruled a “homicide.”

The rapper’s death comes just weeks after he released two new songs on his YouTube Channel, “Druggin N’ Thuggin” and a remix to Kehlani’s song “Folded.” He also recently debuted his 16-track album How Life Been.

HavinMotion rose to fame with his 2022 single “iM SAD.” He released his EPs Stuck InaM Mix and Lost Files the same year. In 2023, he released three EPs, Lost Files 2, 100 Day Run, and Bang Music. The following year, his albums Motion, Trappin’ In Beverley, and Sorry Mama debuted.

In 2025, he released LPs Romantic Trapper, F– You Pay Me, and Rich Junkie.

The Rapper’s Fans Pay Tribute

Following the news about HavinMotion’s passing, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of the DMV rapper: HavinMotion,” one fan wrote. “A few months ago, we were introducing him to you among the artists to follow in 2026… one of the biggest hopes of the DMV scene, may he rest in peace.”

Another also shared, “The DMV scene is cursed, it really just wants its n’s to break through fr Gooner rip, xelly rip, cruddy who’s in the zone And havinmotion, rip.”

Fellow rapper, Redveil, who is also from Maryland, paid tribute. “God bless the brilliant artists of my area,” the post reads. “Rest in peace, HavinMotion.”