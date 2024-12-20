barely-dressed-britney-spears-dances-and-twirls-in-new-instagram-video

Former teen idol Britney Spears brought the moves and the heat to her Mexican getaway in a new dance video.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent Instagram post, the 43-year-old showcased her vibrant energy and signature flair, delighting her 43 million followers with a dynamic mix of moves and clumsy stumbles.

#BritneySpears took her dancing to new heights in a recent video from her Mexican getaway 🔥 https://t.co/X5v3uajU93 pic.twitter.com/XcPoxrBLRc — TMZ (@TMZ) December 18, 2024

The footage she shared was a routine that brought fresh, not at all concerning creative elements to the spotlight. These include intricate hand gestures, a plush bunny dance partner, and, naturally, some awkward fumbling contortions.

A sampling of Britney’s fierce moves. (Images via Instagram / @britneyspears)

Some other highlights included a double butt cheek slap, running her thumbs under her bikini straps, and seeming to be coming close to falling over several times.

Britney was sure to show off her private dancer in the video. (Images via Instagram / @britneyspears)

Spears’ dance track of choice was her own “Get Naked (I Got a Plan)” from her 2007 album Blackout.

The Internet Reacts to Britney Spears’ Latest Dance Video

Spears had the comments disabled for her Instagram post showing off her moves. However, the footage was mirrored on X (formerly Twitter), and denizens of the internet certainly weighed in.

Many Britney fans loved seeing the pop star living her best life.

“It’s obvious she loves to perform. She should just tour again. I’d go see her!” one fan gushed on X. “She’s dancing in a beautiful room in a beautiful place,” a second fan observed. “Will you ever leave her alone?” a third fan wondered, despite Spears herself publicly posting the footage to 43 million followers.

However, some viewers couldn’t help but tease the awkward display.

“Can anyone help me learn this for the family Christmas party coming up on Tuesday?” one onlooker joked. “That’s a ceremonial dance to celebrate you last child support check,” a second X user quipped.

Indeed, Spears made her final child support payment to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, on Friday, Nov. 15. She had reportedly been making bi-monthly payments for their youngest son, including $10,000 earlier this month, with the last $10,000 now paid.

Earlier this year, attorneys for the exes debated adjustments to the $20,000 monthly child support agreed upon during their 2007 divorce.

In 2018, the payment doubled to $40,000 per month to cover costs for Britney’s sons, Jayden and Sean. After Sean turned 18 in 2023, the payments dropped back to $20,000 per month.

Earlier this month, Spears also finalized her divorce from her third husband, Sam Asghari, so she certainly has a lot to celebrate.