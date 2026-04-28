dairy-queen-unveils-new-cereal-flavored-ice-cream-treats

If you’ve been wanting to relive Saturday mornings from your childhood, Dairy Queen has you covered. The fast-food chain is soft-serving up some serious nostalgia with new breakfast cereal-inspired shakes and cones.

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On April 27, DQ launched a new limited-time Fruity Pebbles shake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch dipped cone, and Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard Treat.

The Fruity Pebbles shake blends vanilla soft serve with a cereal milk base and is packed with Fruity Pebbles cereal. As if that wasn’t enough, it’s crowned with whipped cream and an extra sprinkle of cereal flakes. Meanwhile, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dipped Cone takes classic vanilla soft serve and dips it in a cinnamon cereal-flavored coating, complete with crunchy cereal bits and a dusting of Cinnadust for good measure.

Image via Dairy Queen

And for the grand finale, the Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard Treat blends choco frosted donut pieces and sprinkles with their world-famous soft serve. It’s the breakfast of champions if your championship is in treating yourself.

Dairy Queen Debuts Adult PJs to Rock While Eating Their New Cereal-Flavored Ice Cream Treats

And if you really want to embrace your inner child, Dairy Queen is dropping a limited-edition pajama line so you can eat your cereal-flavored ice cream in your cereal-themed PJs. The Breakfast Collection launches on April 29 at 9 am CST, expanding the nostalgia beyond the menu and into your wardrobe. Because, as DQ knows, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, no matter what time you eat it.

Image via Dairy Queen

The sleepwear collection features colorful prints inspired by the new treats. Fans can snag these limited-edition styles at the DQ Red Ribbon Online Store while supplies last.

“The Breakfast Collection is all about capturing the magic of simple, sweet mornings,” Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ, explained. “Bringing that to life through pajama sets lets us connect with fans in a new, playful way to complement the delicious new treats.”

So, if you want to relive your childhood Saturday mornings, head to Dairy Queen. You can now have your cereal and wear it, too.