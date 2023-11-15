Britney Stans Viciously Troll Jamie Lynn Spears For Thinking She’s A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears, known for her roles in Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias, is set to appear on the reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! However, her introduction video sparked mixed reactions and online mockery after claiming to be best known as an actress and singer, rather than as Britney Spears’ sister.

In the clip shared on Monday night, the 32-year-old expressed her desire to empower her daughters and conquer her fears by joining the show. Social media erupted with comments, with many users ridiculing her claim of being primarily recognized for her singing and acting career.

Responding to her remarks, fans took to X (formerly Twitter), expressing skepticism and suggesting she is predominantly known for being Britney’s younger sister rather than for her career achievements.

“Jamie Lynn Spears… known for being an actress and a singer? Lols. Lots of lols. You do you girl,” one user tweeted, echoing the sentiments of many others who found her statement amusing.

Amidst the buzz, Jamie Lynn is set to make her debut on I’m A Celebrity this Sunday on ITV. Speaking to Daily Mail, she expressed her desire for people to witness the “real me” and emphasized her willingness to step out of her comfort zone despite dreading the jungle trials.

However, her appearance on the reality show comes amidst controversy stemming from Britney’s recently released memoir, The Woman In Me, where the pop star criticized Jamie Lynn, among others including Justin Timberlake, for not offering support during her conservatorship battle.

Britney recounted feeling betrayed by Jamie Lynn, alleging that her sister didn’t stand by her during a challenging time and criticized her for capitalizing on their strained relationship in her own book, Things I Should Have Said.

The status of Jamie Lynn and Britney’s relationship remains unclear, though Britney expressed a struggle to reconcile her feelings of anger and compassion towards her sister.

As Jamie Lynn ventures into the jungle for the reality show, her appearance is marred by the ongoing scrutiny and controversy surrounding her relationship with her sister Britney.