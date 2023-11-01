Britney Spears Used This Trick In Attempt To Get Out Of A Traffic Ticket In Body Cam Video

Oops, she did it again! Recently released body camera footage revealed a sneaky trick Spears tried to use to avoid getting out of a traffic stop.

During an October 6, 2023 traffic stop, Spears tried to get out of a ticket by using the oldest trick in the book—claiming she had to use the bathroom.

In the footage, the officer walked up to her car while Spears apologetically said, “I’m so sorry, I had to tee-tee, my house was right there. I’m so sorry.”

The officer explained her traffic violation—passing on double yellow lines—to which Spears had the perfect excuse.

“I’m so sorry, I have to use the bathroom … it’s about to come out right now. I’m so sorry,” she explained.

Spears’ October traffic stop isn’t her first recent run-in with the law. On September 10, Spears was pulled over and caught without her license and proof of insurance.

As reported by TMZ, Britney was initially pulled over in September for going 61 in a 40 mph zone. The violations from early September earned Spears a $1,140 fine. For the double line violation, Spears was hit with a smaller fine of $327.

Britney Spears’ Payday After Her Memoir, ‘The Woman In Me’

If one thing is certain—Spears shouldn’t have a problem paying for her traffic violations after her hefty earnings from The Woman In Me.

According to TMZ, Spears is obligated to 25% of the net profits from her memoir. In addition, sources told the outlet that that the 25% she is getting should cover the advance she got. The “Toxic” singer’s advance was $12.5 million.

Other reports have alleged that Spears received a $15 million advance, but TMZ is certain of the latter. Each copy of the autobiography is selling for $23.05 on Amazon, and it has been estimated that the book will sell over one million copies.