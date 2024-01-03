Brian Austin Green Says He Loves ‘90210’ Costar Ian Ziering Following Terrifying Biker Incident

Following the terrifying incident between Ian Ziering and a couple of bikers, Brian Austin Green praised his 90210 co-star for how he handled the New Year’s Eve event in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, Jan. 2, Green couldn’t help but praise Ziering for defending himself during the incident. “My boy Ian Ziering got in a fistfight on Hollywood Boulevard with five dudes and f—ing beat them,” Green stated. “Did it. Did his thing. He’s a monster. He’s f—ing incredibly fit, obviously.”

Green also noted that he would never suggest anyone fight others in “this climate,” but he said the incident turned out “well” for Ian Ziering. “Z, I love you, brother,” Green said. “You’re a f—ing beast, and good on you.”

While driving down Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, Dec. 31, Ziering’s vehicle was allegedly hit by mini-bikers who were weaving in and out of traffic. When Ziering got out of his vehicle to assess the damage, an altercation erupted between him and some of the bikers.

TMZ reported that the official report of the incident listed Ian Ziering as the victim. Police hadn’t made any arrests following the event, but they did open an investigation.

Ziering spoke out about the situation. “Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” he explained. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation.”

Ian Ziering noted his daughter, who was with him and was visibly distressed by the situation, was not physically harmed. “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed,” he continued. “But the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

Ian Ziering Says He Has Always Been an Advocate For Standing Up Against Intimidation and Misconduct

Meanwhile, Ian Ziering wrote that he remains a long-time advocate for standing up against both intimidation and misconduct. The 90210 star noted that the New Year’s Eve incident reinforced his belief in the importance of personal and community safety.

“We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior,” he stated. “And ensure that our streets are safe for everyone.”

Ian Ziering also urged officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness. “Provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences,” he added. “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy New Year.”