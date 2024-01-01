‘90210’ Star Ian Ziering Attacked by Bikers in Los Angeles

Ian Ziering, who is best known for his role as Steve Sanders on 90210, was reportedly assaulted by mini-bikers on Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard.

TMZ reports that the incident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 31, while Ziering was driving down Hollywood Boulevard. The mini-bikers had been weaving in and out of traffic and the actor’s car was allegedly hit.

While checking out his vehicle for damage, Ian Ziering ended up in an altercation with a couple of the bikers. This resulted in a violent brawl between the group and the actor. The entire situation was caught on camera.

👀 #UPDATE — Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they're aware of the incident and speaking with the parties involved. No word yet on if there will be any arrests. pic.twitter.com/h0u18KZbeB — TMZ (@TMZ) January 1, 2024

TMZ further reports that law enforcement is aware of the incident and is speaking with the parties involved. An official report has been taken and it lists Ziering as the victim. However, police have yet to make any arrests. They are conducting an investigation. No further details about the incident or how Ziering is doing have been released.

Those who saw the video immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to speak out about the incident involving Ian Ziering. “K considering how many [people] against him, he did alright,” one X user stated. “Now those bikers on the baby bikes should be embarrassed.”

Another X user noted, “I’m not sure whose fault it was but seeing the bikes the ‘bikers’ were on, I’m siding with Ian…”

Ian Ziering Recently Called ‘90210’ Co-star Shannen Doherty a ‘Fighter’ As She Battles Cancer

Earlier this month, Ian Ziering spoke out about his 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty as she battles stage 4 breast cancer.

“Shannen has always been a fighter,” Ziering told PEOPLE during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 in Los Angeles. “It’s not over. She’s got a long road in front of her. She’s so courageous and strong, and stands as a role model to those that are facing similar adversities.”

Ian Ziering further declared that Doherty is really an incredible woman. She previously stated that Ziering and fellow co-star Brian Austin-Green are the only 90210 castmates she has formed a bond with over the years.

“I would say out of anybody in that cast, Brian has been the one who’s stayed consistent in my life,” she explained. “Brian and I never really lost touch with each other. We always checked in. We’ve always made a point of trying to see each other.”

Doherty also said that she and Ziering became closer as they aged. “It was like once we got older, we really came to appreciate each other in a very different way and be able to sit down and talk about what we were both going through as individuals back in that original 90210 days.”