Breaking Bad Star Raymond Cruz Charged After Allegedly Spraying Water At Woman

Raymond Cruz, the actor known for playing drug kingpin Tuco Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, was arrested after he allegedly sprayed water at a woman.

As reported by PEOPLE, the incident occurred at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, September 8. Described as a dispute by Los Angeles Police Department officer David Cuellar, Cruz was washing his car in front of his home when a minivan parked “a half an inch” from his bumper.

Inside the minivan were three women. According to Raphael Berko, Cruz’s talent agent, the actor approached them and asked them to move the car. However, the women said no.

“He goes, ‘come on, move your car. You’re not giving me room, and it’s going to get wet.’ So, he said, ‘okay.’ He started to clean his car and then they started filming him,” Berko added.

As the women were reportedly filming him, Cruz asked them not to. According to the talent agent, however, at that very moment, he turned around to make his request. However, he was still hosing his car at the time. As a result, “some of the water” coming from his hose “hit the front of his car and spilled on their car.”

Police Called, Cruz Arrested

As reported by TMZ, someone called 911 and claimed that Cruz had allegedly assaulted their daughter with a garden hose. Comparing the info reported by the outlet with what Berko detailed, it seems that the caller was the woman’s mother, who was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

To Berko, however, the fact that Raymond Cruz was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery was unbelievable.

“Somehow someone who’s never been arrested in his life, someone who played a police detective for 15 years on The Closer and Major Crimes, someone who lives in that neighborhood, was put in handcuffs and taken to jail,” Berko said.

Despite his client’s arrest, Berko detailed that Cruz was treated well by LAPD personnel. He ended up spending five hours in jail. Berko said, “The LAPD were all very, very gracious and nice to him and reassuring.”

Since his arrest, Raymond Cruz has been released from custody on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to be back in court on October 1. Charges have yet to be filed against him.

Cruz is known for playing Detective Julio Sanchez in The Closer and Major Crimes, as well as drug lord Tuco Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.