Gospel Music Legend Passes Away: Beau Williams Was 76

Gospel singer and minister Beau Williams, whose powerful voice and chart success made him one of the genre’s most recognizable figures, has died at the age of 76 after battling cancer.

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Path MEGAzine announced Williams’ death and reported that he died on June 17 following a private struggle with the disease. Publisher Kris Patrick wrote that Williams had appeared healthy and active only months earlier. He had been discussing future plans even as his health declined.

Williams built a decades-long career that blended gospel, soul, and inspirational music. He became widely known for signature songs including “Wonderful” and “Walk Around Heaven,” recordings that helped establish him as a major force in contemporary gospel music.

Beau Williams Had A Colorful And Vibrant Career

Born and raised in Houston, Williams grew up in a church-centered family and developed his musical talents at an early age. He initially pursued an R&B career and recorded for Capitol Records before returning to gospel music full time.

After signing with Light Records in 1989, he released Wonderful, the album that became his defining work. The title track reached No. 1 on the Gospel Singles Chart, while the album rose to No. 2 on Billboard’s gospel album chart. The project also earned major industry recognition, including Dove Award and Grammy-related honors.

Television audiences came to know Williams through appearances on Christian broadcasting networks including Trinity Broadcasting Network, as well as other national outlets. His performances introduced his music and ministry to millions of viewers and helped expand his influence beyond traditional gospel audiences.

Friends, colleagues, and fans quickly shared tributes following news of his death.

Williams is survived by his wife, Elvina, daughters Nicole, Monica, and Janetta, and son James. A public viewing and Celebration of Life service are scheduled for June 27 at The Fountain of Praise in Houston.

For gospel music fans, Williams leaves behind more than a catalog of beloved songs. He leaves a legacy built on faith, ministry, and a voice that resonated across generations.