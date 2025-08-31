Bones Found In Search Of Travis Decker, Accused Of Killing His 3 Daughters

Travis Decker, a 33-year-old father, is accused of brutally killing his three daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5. For almost three months, authorities have searched for him, and now, bones have been found.

As reported by The Wenatchee World, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison confirmed that bones were found during Decker’s manhunt. They have been sent for testing to determine if they are human bones.

“The bones were found during the grid search by one of the 100 personnel,” Morrison said. “It was inconclusive at the time if they were animal or human, so it was sent off to Central Washington University in their anthropology department to do a confirmation.”

Sheriff Morrison explained to Fox 13 that, due to the nature of the environment, it is highly unlikely, if confirmed to be human bones, to find a complete skeleton.

“If we were to find one, there’s going to be bits and pieces,” Morrison added. “Wildlife does spread remains around.”

Morrison detailed the latest search for Decker, with 100 FBI agents covering more than 247 acres. Another search is expected for September. It will hopefully result in the alleged child murderer’s arrest, bringing closure to the victims’ family.

“We really just encourage our community to lean into one another, continue to support each other and to their family,” Sheriff Morrison added. “Just know that you know you’re not alone. We haven’t given up, and we’re going to do our best to bring closure and justice to this case.”

Father Accused Of Killing Daughters

As previously reported, the Decker sisters were last seen on May 30. Authorities detailed that they were last seen with Travis Decker, their homeless father, during a “planned visitation.”

After they were reported missing, their lifeless bodies were found on June 2, near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office detailed in an update that the girls were found with plastic bags on their heads. The cause of death for each of the girls was determined to be suffocation. Their manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Decker, a military-trained man, is considered armed and dangerous. He suffers from mental health issues, and the public has been asked not to approach him and call 911 instead if they spot him.

A GoFundMe was set up to support the girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, through this devastating time.