911 Call Reveals Domestic Dispute At Scott Wolf’s Home Before Wife’s Detainment

The same day that Kelley Wolf was detained by Utah police, a call was reportedly placed from her and her estranged husband Scott Wolf’s house, reporting a “family fight” amid their divorce battle.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by Us Weekly, citing a Summit County Sheriff’s Office report dated June 13, a 911 call was placed at 2:50 a.m. on June 13. Lasting for 15 minutes, the caller, who remains unknown, told the dispatcher that she didn’t “feel safe in the house,” as she was being abused.

“Second time today called police on brother-in-law, divorce battle with husband, brother is at the home, meant to be helping with the kids, caller doesn’t feel safe in the house,” the report stated, as per the outlet.

Reportedly, the unknown caller had placed the call after exiting the home. The caller claimed that multiple vehicles were blocking the home’s doorway, not allowing anyone inside. Furthermore, Police noted that there were no weapons, alcohol, or drugs involved.

The dispatcher noted that the unknown caller was “on the phone crying” during the call, which ended at 3:05 a.m.

Later in the day, Utah police took Kelley Wolf to a hospital. As police approached her, the 48-year-old was livestreaming on Instagram Live, where she was heard being handcuffed.

“This is shameful, gentlemen,” Kelley told the officers. “Look at this, look at this woman, this is shameful. Be ashamed, be ashamed of yourselves, gentlemen.”

One of the officers clarified that they weren’t taking her to jail. Instead, the officer clarified that they were concerned about some “comments” Kelly had made to her father and other people.

‘Taken Against My Will’

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the Utah Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Kelley was restrained while being transported to the hospital. As per the police department, Kelley was placed in “properly-fitted hand restraints” for the officers’ protection and Kelley’s.

A Utah County Sheriff’s Office representative confirmed to Us Weekly that deputies had learned of Kelley’s concerning remarks. As a result, they transported her to a local hospital.

Following the incident, Kelley Wolf posted a photo to her Instagram stories, saying that she was “taken against my will.”

“I am happy!! Happier than I have ever been. I have NO idea why or how this is happening in AMERICA,” Kelley added.

The incident took place three days after Scott Wolf announced he had filed for divorce from Kelley on June 10.

“After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” Scott said. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”

The couple, who married in 2004, two years after meeting on MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans, share three children.