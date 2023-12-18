Blake Lively Shares Candid Snaps of Taylor Swift’s 34th Birthday Party

Following Taylor Swift’s birthday party, Blake Lively took to Instagram to share a belated message to the “Anti-Hero” singer.

Swift turned 34 on December 13, ringing in her birthday with a star-studded celebration in New York City. On Sunday, Blake Lively shared several shots, both candid and posed, of the group’s night on the town, which included a dinner at Freemans Restaurant and an afterparty at Manhattan nightclub The Box.

“Somehow, she’s even better in real life,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote. “Happy, happy birthday to the one and only.”

The series of photos included heartwarming snaps of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively sharing an embrace next to Swift’s Milk Bar birthday cake. Others in attendance, including Gigi Hadid, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Zoë Kravitz, Antoni Porowski, and Miles Teller, got in on the photos as well.

Lively tagged one of the men at the party as her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star, however, appeared to have skipped the celebration.

A few of the snaps were shared by Taylor Swift herself following the birthday bash. “Can’t believe this year… actually… happened?” Swift wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday.”

Swift’s disbelief is understandable. Calling 2023 a banner year for the “Cruel Summer” singer feels like a bit of an understatement.

Travis Kelce Missed Taylor Swift’s 34th Birthday Party

In addition to releasing two wildly successful albums, Taylor Swift broke records with her Eras Tour, was named TIME’s Person of the Year, and somehow made America’s favorite sport an even bigger topic of conversation by sparking a romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

To the disappointment of Swifties everywhere, Kelce did not attend Taylor’s NYC birthday party. Instead, the NFL star was in Kansas City, working hard at mandatory practices with his team.

The pair did celebrate, however. They attended a December 10 party together in Kansas City. Following this gathering, the couple broke the internet several times with the sweet snaps of their party PDA.