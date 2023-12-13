Travis Kelce Gives Sweet Shoutout to Taylor Swift Following Steamy Kansas City Kiss

Travis Kelce’s jersey sales continue to skyrocket, and rather than attribute the success to his own superb playing, he’s giving credit to his sweetheart: Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason revealed that he and Travis have the “No. 1 and No. 2 top-selling jerseys in the U.K.,” with Travis having the edge over his brother.

The brothers agreed that it “doesn’t make any sense” for their jerseys to be selling so well in the U.K. Jason, however, pointed to a suspected source of the sales spike: “Lotta Swifties in the U.K.?” he asked.

“It’s gotta be – it’s the only reasonable solution to all this,” Travis replied.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/ElnYMMJH6S — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 11, 2023

Though Travis Kelce is the one dating Taylor Swift, Jason believes his jersey sales are a result of the relationship as well, thanks to American football being far less popular outside of the states.

“I think I’m only No. 2 because I think a lot of people in the U.K. maybe just don’t watch football and they’re like, ‘Oh, I heard this Kelce guy dates Taylor Swift,’ and they just buy my jersey on accident,” Jason quipped.

“Shoutout to Taylor,” said Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift’s beau shouted out Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, as well. “They’re all Kylie Kelce fans. So they’re supporting Kylie, of course,” Travis said.

There’s certainly merit to the brothers’ theory. According to a spokesperson for Fanatics, Travis Kelce enjoyed a 400% spike in sales of his jerseys mere hours after Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears with the Kelce brothers’ mother, Donna.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share a Kiss in Kansas City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce break the internet daily with their sweet romance. And last night, the couple did so once again when a new photo surfaced from a party the pair attended on Sunday night.

Before flying back to New York, Taylor Swift enjoyed a night out with Travis Kelce at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in Kansas City.

Travis and the Chiefs lost to the Bills with Taylor in the audience, but the tight end was all smiles while cuddling up to Swift. The first image to surface showed Taylor planting a kiss on Travis’ cheek, but the second sent even more sparks flying, as the couple shared a kiss on the lips for the camera.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in new photo. pic.twitter.com/UnxZCmPcQQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 13, 2023

“Stop is this real,” one excited fan wrote in disbelief. “I AM DYINGGGGGG,” said another.

Taylor Swift turns 34 today (December 13) and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has hinted at a major celebration. Some fans have guessed at a proposal, which would cap an already banner year for the pop sensation, who was just named TIME’s Person of the Year for 2023.