billy-ray-cyrus-granted-motion-to-ban-estranged-wife-firerose-from-using-his-credit-cards

In a small legal win, Billy Ray Cyrus was granted the motion to ban his estranged wife Firerose from using his credit cards.

Last month, Cyrus accused his wife of putting 37 unauthorized charges on his American Express business card between May 23 and June 7. The charges allegedly totaled up to $96,986.05.

Cyrus filed an emergency motion seeking a temporary restraining order to keep Firerose from making “unauthorized” charges on his personal and business credit cards and accounts.

“Upon learning of the fraudulent use of Mr. Cyrus’ business American Express Card, American Express was notified,” Cyrus’ motion reads. “And the thirty-seven unauthorized charges are being disputed as fraudulent charges.”

In a July 10 court order obtained by PEOPLE, a Williamson County judge found no legitimate reasons for Firerose to have access or be able to make charges on Billy Ray Cyrus’ red cards. The judge then restrained her from using them.

The court order further required Cyrus and Firerose to exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements by July 11. The exchange also must be done in “good faith mediation” no later than August 31.

Billy Ray Cyrus quietly filed for divorce from his wife in May, just seven months after they got married. He cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the causes of the split.

Meanwhile, a source told OK! magazine that the relationship between Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter Miley remains at an “all-time low” even amid Firerose split.

“The Cyrus family has been torn apart,” the insider shared. They even said that Miley is “extremely protective” of her mom, Tish, who divorced her father in 2022. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker reportedly told friends that Billy Ray is a “narcissist.”

“It’s going to take a lot for her to forgive him,” the source said. “Because he caused so much pain.”

Billy Ray’s marriage to Firerose isn’t the only situation causing a rift in the Cyrus family. Reports circulated earlier this year that a feud broke out between Tish and Noah over Dominic Purcell.

Before Purcell dated and married Tish, he allegedly had dated. Sources claimed that Tish was aware of the situation. “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” an insider explained.

Noah was noticeably absent from Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s August 2023 wedding.