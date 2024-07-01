Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Fraud’ Amid Messy Firerose Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus posted a cryptic message amid his divorce from Firerose.

On Sunday, Cyrus, 62, shared an image with the word “Fraud” in his Instagram Story. Above the word is a lit candle and gold frame with red rose petals. Many assume the post is about Firerose, from whom he’s currently getting divorced.

Before uploading the cryptic photo to his story, Cyrus also posted a picture of himself to his Instagram feed riding a motorcycle.

“Happy Sunday everybody!” he wrote in the caption. “Don’t believe I’ve ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning. I’m sure very soon the truth will be revealed.”

He then gave his daughter, Noah, photo credits. This comes directly after his ex, Firerose, made claims of abuse and manipulation against him.

She claimed that “Billy had very strict rules.”

“I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done,” she said. “It was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”

“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission,” she added. “It was the same for email.”

After Cyrus shared his cryptic posts on Instagram, many fans had a ton to say on the matter.

“Hope you get your annulment soon. Your wife seems like the Amber Heard of 2024. Love that she couldn’t even go to get her nails done, but they are different in every single post on Instagram. 😂” one person wrote.

Another added, “Billy, you should’ve known better BUT that doesn’t make it ok. Nobody deserves what you’ve gone through. I hope you see the light at the end of the tunnel and realize what’s important. You’re only human!❤️”

A third user commented, “Billy Ray unfortunately I had a feeling it wasn’t going to work out. As an Australian I feel so bad that an Australian did this to you.”

“You know your truth and you don’t need to explain anything to anyone. It’s just lovely to have the Billy Ray back that we all love. God bless you mate 🙏 ❤️”