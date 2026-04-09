Billionaire Settles Divorce From 50-Years-Younger Spouse (and There Wasn’t a Prenup)

A famous multi-billionaire has finalized his divorce from a much-younger spouse… and there was no prenup.

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Indeed, 83-year-old David Geffen has finalized his divorce from his estranged husband, David Armstrong, 32.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the divorce was marked “uncontested.” This means both parties agreed on all key issues, like spousal support and property division. The juicy details of the settlement, however, remain under wraps.

Billionaire David Geffen and his former spouse, David Armstrong, attend Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendôme on June 23, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)

Last May, Geffen, worth an estimated $9.3 billion, filed for divorce from Armstrong after two years of marriage. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. Two months later, Armstrong, who also uses the name Donovan Michaels, filed a lawsuit claiming his estranged husband had paid him for sex and groomed him.

The lawsuit, obtained by Page Six at the time, claimed, “It was a sick game. Michaels became a prop in Geffen’s theater of virtue, paraded around as evidence of Geffen’s supposed altruism, while privately used as a sexual commodity.”

The suit also claimed the octogenarian billionaire hired male and female sex workers throughout their “sexually-open marital lifestyle” and “plied” Armstrong with drugs, including cocaine, molly, and cannabis.

Geffen’s attorney denied the allegations, stating that they would be “vigorously and righteously defending against this false, pathetic lawsuit.”

In October 2025, Armstrong surprisingly withdrew the lawsuit, requesting its dismissal without prejudice so he could refile it later. However, the following day, Armstrong accused Geffen of hiding his finances to avoid a large divorce settlement.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, the former go-go dancer claimed that his ex, while “one of the world’s richest, most powerful, and influential men,” has “repeatedly yet falsely attempted to portray himself as an aging ‘retiree.’”

Armstrong claimed in the court documents that Geffen and his attorneys were “attempting to conceal” multiple streams of income.

Armstrong and Geffen reportedly met in 2020 when Armstrong was working as Geffen’s personal trainer. They married in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, in March 2023.